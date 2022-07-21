U.S. CDC recommends Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for adults

21 July 2022 23:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed recommendation that Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine be used as another primary series option for adults ages 18 years and older, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The recommendation came Tuesday following a meeting of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The Novavax vaccine will be available as two-dose primary series for adults, three weeks apart.

It is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States, and it uses a different type of vaccine technology than the other three approved vaccines.

"Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available in the coming weeks, is an important tool in the pandemic and provides a more familiar type of COVID-19 vaccine technology for adults," said the CDC in a statement.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and older.

