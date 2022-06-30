Gas prices in Europe above $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters

30 June 2022 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Gas prices in Europe climbed above $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters by the end of the trading session, according to ICE data, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

August futures prices at the TTF hub in the Netherlands surged to $1,605.5 per 1,000 cubic meters or 149.4 euro per MWh. Prices moved by 6.5% over the day.

Annual scheduled shutdown of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany is intended for July 11 - 21, 2022, according to Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz