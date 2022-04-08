By Trend

Uzbekistan plans to put into operation new wind power plant in the Republic of Karakalpakstan in 2024, Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

Once launched, the power plant will generate 350 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which will provide electricity to more than 120,000 households.

After the plant will be commissioned, it will save 106 million cubic meters of natural gas per year and prevent the emission of 160,000 tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

During the construction of the new wind power plant, 400 people will be involved, and when the plant is put into operation, 30 new jobs will be created.

On March 18, 2022, the decree of the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On measures to implement the project for construction and operation of a wind power plant with a capacity of 100 MW in the Karauzyak district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan based on the conditions of public-private partnership" was adopted.

As a result of an international tender held with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Saudi ACWA Power company was declared the winner with a tariff offer of 2.5695 cents per 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity.

Within the framework of the project, the investor will build and put into operation overhead power lines, a step-up substation and switching points for connecting the wind power plant to a single energy system, with their subsequent transfer to National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan JSC.

The project cost is $107.8 million and is 100 percent funded by the investor (ACWA Power).

