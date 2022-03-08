By Trend

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party presented a draft resolution on Georgia’s fast-track EU membership at Bureau sitting today. The parliament will discuss the document next week, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Vice Speaker Gia Volski the Parliament appeals to the government due to force majeure circumstances when the country is in danger.

“Georgia, as well as Ukraine and Moldova, aspire to survive in this challenging situation,” he noted.

