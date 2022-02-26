By Trend

Turkey has begun the process of evacuating its citizens from Ukraine by land, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the minister, as of February 12, about five thousand citizens have already returned to Turkey.

Cavusoglu said regarding the evacuation of the remaining Turkish citizens that a decision was made to evacuate them by land.

"Preparations for this were made in advance. At the same time, we contact each of our citizens individually by phone. In total, there were about 20 thousand of our citizens in Ukraine, we were able to contact about 16 thousand of them," noted the minister.

---

