By Trend

Georgia’s import of vans/buses from Turkey from January through November 2021 amounted to $63.7 million, which is an increase of 75.4 percent, compared to $36.3 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Turkey’s export of vans/buses to Georgia only in November 2021 increased by 289.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2020 ($2.21 million), and by 277.1 percent, compared to October 2021 ($2.28 million), and totaled $8.6 million.

Thus, Turkey ranked first among main exporters to Georgia over first 11 months of 2021, followed by Russia ($375,860), and Spain ($224,400).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s total import of vans or buses Turkey from January through November 2021 amounted to $65.5 million – an increase of 58.5 percent year-on-year ($41.3 million).

