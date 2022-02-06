By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has undergone check-up this morning, Trend reports referring to Erdogan’s message on Twitter in which the president spoke about his health after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Today my wife Emine and me are suffering from a mild symptoms and continue to work online," he wrote.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted recently that he and his wife Emine Erdogan contracted omicron COVID-19 variant.

---

