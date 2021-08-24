By Trend

Azerbaijan’s rhetoric never and nowhere changed amid systemic problems in Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said commenting on results of the Karabakh war [in 2020] at the parliament, Trend reports referring to the local media.

“Azerbaijan’s rhetoric was the same everywhere and always, while the approaches of Armenia inside the country, in the external environment and at the negotiating table were different. There was no answer to the question: what will we do if we fail to achieve an acceptable solution for us at the negotiating table? This systemic problem had a serious impact,” added Pashinyan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz