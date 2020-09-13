By Trend

The trade turnover between Turkey and Georgia rose by $27.3 million in June 2020 compared to same month of 2019, having surpassed $130.2 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In the reporting month, Turkey’s exports to Georgia made up $111.99 million, while imports from Georgia - $18.2 million, the ministry said.

From January through June 2020, the trade turnover between the two countries dropped by $7.7 million compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $703.8 million.

Turkey’s exports to Georgia for the first half of this year amounted to $591.9 million, and imports from Georgia - $111.93 million.

Reportedly, Turkey's exports increased by 15.7 percent in June 2020 compared to the same month of last year, amounting to $13.4 billion.

Imports of Turkey in June 2020 rose by 8.3 percent over the year and exceeded $16.3 billion.

From January through June 2020, Turkey's trade turnover amounted to over $174.1 billion.

In 1H2020, Turkey's exports dropped by 15.1 percent compared to 1H2019, making up $75.2 billion, the ministry said.

In the first half of this year, Turkey's imports declined by 3.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $98.8 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz