By Akbar Mammadov

With all its means and capabilities, Turkey stands by brotherly Azerbaijan, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy said on August 17.

Aksoy made the remarks while commenting on Armenia’s remarks regarding Turkey’s policies in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“It is conspicuous that Armenia, who dared to propound a remark regarding the Eastern Mediterranean, is in a fallacious perception of the global geography and her place in it. The issue at hand is the Eastern Mediterranean, not Lake Sevan,” reads the statement.

Aksoy stressed that following its provocative statement on the Treaty of Sèvres, Armenia expressed an opinion regarding the Eastern Mediterranean this time. He called Armenian provocative statement regarding the Eastern Mediterranean “a novel instance of impertinence and irresponsibility”.

The statement said that the fact that Armenia, which has no coastline to any sea, presumes itself to have a voice in the region.

Aksoy added that this unravels the dimensions of an insidious alliance that is being attempted to be forged against Turkey. “No matter what, Turkey will resolutely continue to protect both its and Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the Eastern Mediterranean stemming from international law. No alliance of malice will manage to prevent this. Those who think otherwise have not taken their lessons from history."

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz