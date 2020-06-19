By Trend

Turkmenistan and the European Union (EU) have discussed expanding cooperation in the field of international humanitarian law, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan.

The discussion took place as part of the Human Rights Dialogue "Turkmenistan - European Union” held via a video conference on June 18, 2020.

The heads and representatives of relevant ministries and organizations of the country, including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Internal Affairs, Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan and other institutions, as well as Ombudswoman of Turkmenistan Yazdursun Gurbannazarova attended the meeting.

The European side at the meeting was represented by the high ranking officials of the European Service for Foreign Policy Activities and Head of the European Union Delegation to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso.

During the meeting, issues of expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law were discussed. An exchange of views took place on issues such as the development of civil society, the rule of law and judicial reform, and intensive interaction between the parties to reduce the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The participants discussed promotion of economic, social and cultural rights in the framework of international and local documents, including the National Plan of Action for Gender Equality for 2015-2020, the National Human Rights Action Plan for 2016-2020, the National Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Human Beings for 2020-2022, the National Plan of Action for the realization of children's rights in Turkmenistan for 2018-2022, as well as the National Strategy of Turkmenistan for the Early Development of the Child for 2020-2025 and others.

The parties noted importance of expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU in the framework of multilateral forums and international organizations.

The current session of the Human Rights Dialogue “Turkmenistan - European Union” serves yet as another proof of the adherence of the parties to multifaceted bilateral cooperation, the embassy said.

---

