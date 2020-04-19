By Trend

The number of deaths in Italy from the coronavirus pandemic over the past day amounted to 482, the National Department of Civil Protection said on Saturday emphasizing decline in the number of deaths per day (on Friday it was 575 cases), Trend reports citing TASS.

At the same time, there has been a continued increase in the number of people who recovered from diseases caused by coronavirus: over the past 24 hours, 2,200 people have recovered. The total number of people who have recovered reached almost 45,000. The number of deaths exceeded 23,000 people, including 12,000 deaths recorded in the northern region of Lombardy, considered a local epicenter of the pandemic.

The total number of cases of coronavirus infection in Italy has reached 175,925.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

