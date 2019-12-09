By Trend

Kazakhstan and Colombia signed an Agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, the agreement complemented already simplified on a reciprocal basis the visa regime for the short-term travel of citizens of this countries.

The agreement was signed during the Kazakh-Colombian inter-ministerial political consultations at the level of the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs held in Bogota city (Colombia).

During the negotiations, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev focused on the good potential to develop the bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the mining industry, as well as on building business ties among small and medium-sized businesses, taking into account the attractiveness of the transit and transport opportunities of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Colombian Vice-Minister Francisco Echeverri praised the development of political dialogue and expressed hope for expanding trade and economical and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

During the negotiations, the parties also expressed interest in working closely on issues of maintaining international peace and security, combating new challenges and threats, promoting nuclear non-proliferation and the fight against terrorism, and also discussed practical aspects of joining the OECD and agreed on mutual support within international organizations.

