By Trend

Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati has begun a recall of 711 vehicles in China over defective headlight beams, according to China's market regulator, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The recall involved 87 imported Levante vehicles manufactured between November 6, 2018 and March 25, 2019 and 624 Ghibli cars manufactured from July 31, 2017 to March 18, 2019.

The problematic headlights may cause the angle of beams higher than the normal range, which could cause dizziness for drivers coming from the opposite direction, posing safety risks, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Maserati will fix the defective parts free of charge for the recalled vehicles.

