By Trend

The main fundamental activity when switching to digitalization of economic branches is the evolution of the human capital assets, the framework of which includes improving digital literacy of all population groups, the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan told Trend.

"Within the evolution of the human capital assets, the school curriculum from second to eleventh grade has been modernized. Furthermore, the training of over 700,000 people has been carried out in 2018 to teach locals basic digital skills," the source in the ministry said.

The evolution of the human capital assets is one of five key directions of the Digital Kazakhstan government program, which also includes 17 initiatives and 120 activities and for the realization of which the ministry is undertaking a large-scale work, the source said.

"Furthermore, program also includes the formation of Innovative ecosystem within the framework of which the Astana Hub (International Hub for IT Startups) has been launched in 2018. The goal of the hub is to create an ecosystem for development of technological business and innovations in relations between business, science and state," the source stated.

The source further stated that currently Astana Hub provides conditions in the form of simplified visa and labor regimen for foreign participants of the Hub, as well as tax benefits for all Hub participants.

"Overall, the implementation of the government program will provide an additional impulse to technological modernization of flagship industries of the country and formation of conditions for large-scale and long-term labor efficiency increase," the source noted.

The source also talked on the implementation of Smart Data Ukimet project.

"This project is a unified centralized measure for consolidation of all state, departmental and corporate information systems, as well as systems and databases of quasi-public sector," the source added.

"The project is aimed at formation of a single big data space, obtained from various sources for provision of analytical information on the activity of Kazakh government," the source clarified.

"The nature and the scale of the work the project may be considered nationwide and aimed at solution of a wide range of issues," the source concluded.

Government program Digital Kazakhstan is a significant complex program, aiming on the elevation of living standards of country’s residents, using digital techniques. The major goals of the Program have accelerated economy growth of Kazakhstan and have upgraded the living standards, as well as have created conditions for transition on a fundamentally new pathway – future digital economy.

Smart Data Ukimet project implementation consists of four stages. Currently, two stages have been finished and they include implementation of architecture, connection of information systems, visualization of indicators agreed in the course of the project, training of System users, implementation of predictive and analytical models, training of data analysts in working with analytical components for independent building of analytical models and increasing the functionality of the system, accumulation of historical information.

