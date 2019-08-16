By Trend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian have discussed a wide range of issues on strengthening strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU within the framework of Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement and in the light of the new EU Strategy on Central Asia, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

The discussion took place during the bilateral meeting in Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan considers important the development of comprehensive and multidimensional cooperation with European Union, which is the main foreign economic and investments partner of our country,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev also expressed confidence that frank and trusted dialogue with the new leadership of EU will support further activation of the political and economic cooperation of the parties.

“The EU is very supportive of Kazakhstan's reforms and modernization processes and appreciates its commitment to regional cooperation and international engagement, including with Syria, Iran and Afghanistan. We are certain that Kazakhstan will continue to play an important role in regional cooperation with the aim to ensure peace, stability and security," Burian noted.

The sides also underlined the importance of increasing Europe-Asia connectivity, which should bring benefits to Central Asia and develop in a sustainable, open and non-exclusive way that creates a level-playing field for all stakeholders.

