By Trend

Presently, the main part of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is being implemented in Iran, Executive Director of Iran's Saderat Bank, Hojjatollah Seydi, said.

There will be no problems with full implementation of FATF in Iran, Seydi added, Trend reports referring to ILNA.

Of course, the issue connected with FATF has become a political issue in Iran, he said.

Although two of the FATF conventions condemning money laundering, terrorism financing have been ratified in Iran, two conventions (Palermo and CFT) have not yet been ratified.

