By Trend

The Turkmen delegation took part in the 29th session of the Energy Charter Conference, which has been recently held in Bucharest, Romania, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, the participants were informed about the international initiatives in the energy sector and topical energy projects in Turkmenistan.

The Energy Charter in the development of the global energy sector, support for sustainable energy future, energy efficiency, as well as the development of innovative energy technologies and the modernization of the Energy Charter Treaty were highlighted at the conference.

---

