By Trend

The United Arab Emirates expects that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to the country, Ambassador to Moscow Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili told TASSon Tuesday.

"We are looking forward for the visit of Vladimir Putin to the United Arab Emirates," the ambassador said, without elaborating on the possible date of this visit.

The Russian leader paid his first official visit to the UEA in 2007. In May 2018, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan visited Moscow.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz