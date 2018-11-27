By Trend

Iran and Turkey will never separate, the two neighbor countries must be beside each other in any circumstances and this is the most important sign of their friendship, said Huseyin Gungor, the newly assigned Turkish consul general in Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz, IRNA reported Nov. 26.

Pointing to the recent visit made by the Turkish economic delegations to Tabriz, he said that such visits clearly show Turkey’s attitude toward collaboration with Iran, especially with East Azerbaijan Province.

“The relations between the nations are as important as that of governments,” he added. “One of the ways to connect nations is tourism and we are ready to launch different collaborative projects in this field with Iran.”

He referred to the earthquake that occurred in western Iran on Nov. 25 night, adding that Turkey is also a quake-prone country and the two countries can share their experience in crisis management.

---

