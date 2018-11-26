By Trend

Defense Minister, Colonel-General Sherai Mirzo, has built a health center in the village of Doshmandi in the Baljuvon district of the Khatlon province for his money, news.tj reports.

The center, which consists of six departments (admission department, diagnostic room, medical treatment room, maternity ward, circumcision room), is reportedly provided with all necessary medical equipment.

The health center has been built in the native village of Sherali Mirzo upon the agreement with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

Besides, Sherali Mirzo has donated an ambulance to the health center in the village of Doshmandi.

Sherali Mirzo was born on May 24, 1967 in the Moskovskiy district (present day Hamadoni) in the Khatlon province. He graduated from the Perm High Military School, Russia 1994. In 2002-2004, he studied at the M.V Frunze Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Russia in Moscow.

In 2005–2006, Sherali Mirzo served as Tajikistan’s deputy minister of defense before being moving to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), which succeeded the KGB of the Tajik SSR. On December 5, 2006 he was appointed Commander of the Border Troops of Tajikistan also first deputy chief of the SCNS. On October 3, 2013 by president’s decree he was appointed Minister of Defense, replacing Sherali Khayrulloyev who resigned as Minister of Defense due to “health reasons.”

