The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan received a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, kabar.kgreports.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that in a note, the Uzbek side notifies the Kyrgyz side about the conduct of an inspection of the combat readiness of the troops of the Republic of Uzbekistan on November 26, 2018. The test is aimed at assessing the combat readiness of the troops and forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

As noted in the note, the events are held in strict accordance with the previously accepted obligations of Uzbekistan towards other states and are not directed against their interests.

The ministry promptly informed the leadership and the relevant state authorities of the country about the received note.

