By Trend

US sanctions against Iran undermine equal rights of members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), said deputy director of Iran's Port and Maritime Organization, Hadi Haghshenas.

“IMO members have expressed their disagreement with the US position against Iran," Haghshenas told ILNA.

Iran has officially filed its complaint against US re-imposed sanctions at the 121st Session of IMO Council. It also called on the IMO to conduct a "special review" of the matter at its Assembly.

"IMO is a marine source of reference in the world and all its members have equal rights,” he said.

"The foundation of IMO is based on the fact that member states can not threaten security and safety and environment of others,”.

Today 170 countries in IMO believe that members don't have a right to threaten ships and vessels of other members,” the official said.

" Iran has asked other members of IMO to follow the suit,” Haghshenas added.

According to the official, IMO members have expressed their disapproval of US stance against Iran and supported the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In November, the United States fully re-imposed the sanctions on Iran that had been lifted or waived under the JCPOA. These are the sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran's economy, such as the energy, shipping and shipbuilding, and financial sectors.

