The Spiegel has published a story examining safety across the world using the data of different research organisations and ultimately assesses Georgia “as safe as Germany”, agenda.ge reports.

The risk of terrorism, violence, danger on the road and potential health problems were taken into consideration by the author to assess different countries.

“The world has become safer this year,” Frédéric Balme, General Manager of International SOS told the Spiegel.

International SOS rates the safety risks as “low” in Georgia instead of “moderate” as safety conditions are stable in the country.

