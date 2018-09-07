By Trend

More than 180 Kazakh companies have passed the Chinese inspection and have received the right to supply their products to the Chinese market, the Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan Nuraly Bukeikhanov said, "Kazinform" reported.

"It is in Astana that Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the "One Belt, One Road" program, and it is symbolic that after 5 years, certain results are summed up here. Today we are holding a business forum, which involves 150 enterprises from the Chinese side, and more than 300 companies from Kazakhstan," Nuraly Bukeikhanov said at the Kazakh-Chinese business forum.

"The trade dynamics between China and Kazakhstan are positive. Every year, the Chinese side opens for us more and more commodity items for trade. Already, more than 180 Kazakh companies have passed the Chinese inspection and have received the right to supply their products to the Chinese market," Nuraly Bukeikhanov said at the Kazakh-Chinese business forum.

The representative of the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan stressed that the Chinese market is one of the most promising markets in the world.

"In the next five years, China will become the No. 1 market in terms of volume of sales. This year momentous events for Kazakhstan have taken place, it is planned to organize a national stand of Kazakhstan at the largest exhibition of China - the China International Import Expo exhibition to be held in Shanghai city in November. Our exports to China this year amounted to more than $5 billion 600 million", Nuraly Bukeikhanov said.

