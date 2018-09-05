By Trend

Governor of the People's Government of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Shohrat Zakir and the delegation of the Turkmen government discussed the aspects of investment cooperation in the city of Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, according to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The sides also discussed the cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the forum entitled "Turkmenistan-China: Tourism on the Great Silk Road", organized by the State Committee for Tourism of Turkmenistan and the Committee for the Development of Tourism of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

"Turkmenistan is a unique country and has great potential not only in tourism sector, but also in the trade and economic area," Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper cited Erkin Tuniyaz, deputy governor of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as saying.

Turkmenistan's Ambassador to China Chinar Rustamova focused on the country's investment potential, key vectors of the innovation development strategy.

The Chinese companies are represented in the Turkmen market in oil and gas and telecommunications spheres, transport, agriculture, textile, chemical and food industries, health care and construction sectors.

China has implemented a number of major projects in the gas sector. In particular, CNPC company is taking part in the development of the Bagtyyarlyk contract territory and construction of facilities on the Galkynysh giant gas field. Since 2009, China has been importing Turkmen gas with the prospect of increasing the volume of gas imports to 65 billion cubic meters of fuel per year.

According to data for 2016, about forty enterprises with Chinese capital were operating, and about 70 investment projects totalling more than $4 billion and 2.3 billion yuans have been registered in Turkmenistan.

