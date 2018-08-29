By Trend

The Iranian energy minister said German engineering conglomerate Siemens has vowed to continue to collaborate on the transfer of know-how for the F-class gas turbine technology to Iran despite its withdrawal from Iran following new US sanctions.

"Siemens is respecting its contracts with Iran and its commitments with respect to the transfer of know-how for the F-class gas turbine technology to Iran have not been halted," Reza Ardakanian told Tasnim.

On August 26, Siemens said it was scaling back its Iran business after re-imposition of economic sanctions by the United States.

"Recently, I had a meeting with senior managers of Siemens during which they gave assurances that their contracts with Iran will be honored," he added.

In March 2016, Siemens signed an agreement with MAPNA, Iran’s largest power plant EPC contractor, to collaborate on the transfer of know-how for the F-class gas turbine technology to modernize the Iranian power supply system.

During the course of this agreement, the two companies also signed a contract that covers not only the two SGT5-4000F gas turbines but also two SGen5-2000H generators and the associated power plant instrumentation and controls.

