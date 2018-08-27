By Trend

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, speaking at a meeting of the heads of states-founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, has proposed to make the Aral sea region a zone of environmental innovations and technologies, Podrobno.uz reported.

"This initiative is aimed at uniting our common efforts in order to create conditions for attracting foreign investment in the development and implementation of environmentally friendly technologies, integrated implementation of the principles of "green" economy, environmentally friendly, energy and water saving technologies, prevention of further desertification and environmental migration, development of ecotourism and implementation of other measures," the president of Uzbekistan said.

For a comprehensive discussion of this initiative, Mirziyoyev proposed to organize a special conference next year with the support of the UN, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the Global Environment Facility.

"We consider it possible to instruct the Board of the Fund to hold negotiations with these international organizations on practical issues of creating a zone of environmental innovations and technologies, including the formation of a single list and joint preparation of innovative projects, taking into account the experience of such projects in environmentally unfavorable regions of the world, the allocation of long-term concessional loans and grants for these purposes," Mirziyoyev said.

In addition, he proposed to open representative offices of these international institutions under the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz