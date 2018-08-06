By Kamila Aliyeva

Over $8 billion was allocated for the development of rail transport communications and infrastructure of Uzbekistan, including $2.6 billion of foreign investments.

This is stated in the congratulation letter of the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the staff of the Uzbek railway company Uzbekiston Temir Yullari.

The head of the state noted that 1.5 billion tons of cargo and 370 million passengers were transported by rail from the day of formation of the joint-stock company, while the volume of cargo transportation increased by 2.1 times, and passengers – by 2 times. All this shows the scope of the work done.

To date, more than 60 percent of cargo and more than 75 percent of passengers are transported by rail in the country. It shows how important is the role of this sphere in the development of the economy, the Uzbek leader stressed.

“In the years of independence, the railwaymen of the country paved more than 1,500 kilometers of new railways, electrified 1,800 kilometers of railway lines, which was an important step in the country's modernization,” Mirziyoyev said.

The Uzbek head of state noted that high-speed electric trains Afrosiyob produced by the famous Spanish company Talgo carry out transportation from the capital to such historic cities as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Karshi. In a short time these electric trains became popular both among the residents of our country and among foreign guests.

The head of Uzbekistan said that in the country on the basis of modern requirements, 16 new railway stations were constructed and 10 operating stations were reconstructed. High technologies meeting international quality standards are used at the stations.

