The official opening of the "Silk Road" visa service center of Turkmenistan has taken place in Beijing, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reported.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in China and the leading consulting company Beijing Sungxiong Foreign Service company have acted as the initiators of the establishment of the visa service center.

"Silk Road", which is situated in the prestigious "Sanlitun" district of the Chinese capital, will provide comprehensive advisory services to tourists and companies.

The range of services includes SMS-notifications, photocopying of documents, online documentation of insurance policy, mobile biometrics and courier delivery.

The Chinese companies are represented in the Turkmen market in oil and gas and telecommunications spheres, transport, agriculture, textile, chemical and food industries, health care and construction sectors.

China has implemented a number of major projects in the gas sector. In particular, CNPC company is taking part in the development of the contract territory of "Bagtyyarlyk" and construction of facilities on the giant gas field "Galkynysh". Since 2009, China imports Turkmen gas with the prospect of increasing the volume of gas imports to 65 billion cubic meters of fuel per year.

According to data for 2016, about forty enterprises with Chinese capital are functioning, and about 70 investment projects totaling more than $4 billion and 2.3 billion yuans have been registered in Turkmenistan.

