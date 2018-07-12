By Trend

General Director of "Uzbektelecom" JSC Farhod Roziyev held negotiations with the delegation of “Kazakhtelecom” JSC, the press service of the national telecom operator of Uzbekistan reported.

The sides exchanged plans for the development of infrastructure for the overall coordination of the two major players in the IT and communication market.

Within the framework of the meeting, the parties agreed on cooperation in new business areas, such as the implementation of SmartCity projects, the joint development of products based on IOT (Internet of Things).

Following the results of the meeting, agreements were reached on expanding the external Internet channels of Uzbektelecom, using the unique technological offer of Kazakhtelecom JSC, said the message.

