Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation on Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters, TASS reports.

"The minister held phone talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the latest events in Syria and Homs," the source said.

Chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Yuri Yevtushenko said on Monday that on April 29 militants of illegal armed groups twice shelled Homs’ districts of al-Aidum, al-Khudari, al-Durdiya and Term Zeitun from the southern outskirts of the settlement of Tell Bisa in the province of Homs. According to him, four missiles were fired. Two people died and 13 more were wounded.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported that on April 29 the Syrian army carried out several operations in Homs on the ground and in the air against supporters of the so-called Syrian opposition. The report said that the forces backed by Iran also took part in the offensive.

