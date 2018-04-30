By Kamila Aliyeva

The Uzbek national airline, Uzbekistan Airways, and Boeing corporation signed an agreement on the delivery of another Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the airline's press service reported.

Taking into account this additional aircraft, the national air carrier of Uzbekistan will have six airliners of this type in its fleet until 2020.

The third Dreamliner, which is expected to be delivered in mid-May, differs from the previous two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners operated by Uzbekistan Airways, with an increased number of seats for passengers and a special compartment for the rest of the crew. The total number of seats on this aircraft is 270 (business class - 24, economy class - 246).

On this liner, as well as on other Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts, GEnx-1B GE Aviation engines are installed, providing better fuel efficiency, low noise level and minimum level of CO2 emission into the atmosphere.

Uzbekistan Airways became the first customer of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Central Asia.

The airline launched commercial operation of Dreamliner in 2016. On July 27, 2017, the national air carrier of Uzbekistan performed the first non-stop flight from Tashkent to New York on this type of aircraft.

Uzbekistan Airways was established on January 28, 1992 upon the presidential decree, wholly owned by the state.

The aircraft fleet of the Uzbek airline currently has 31 aircraft of western production, including thirteen Boeing passenger aircraft, thirteen airbuses (three A-310 and ten A-320-200), three medium-haul RJ-85s and two cargo planes Boeing-767-300BCF.

The Uzbek airline operates flights to over 20 cities in Europe, America, the Middle East, Asia, 22 cities of the CIS countries and 11 destinations on local airlines.

Uzbekistan Airways has 11 airports located on the territory of Uzbekistan, six of which are international. The company has representative offices in 25 countries.

Uzbekistan Airways transported more than 2.703 million passengers in 2017. Last year, Uzbekistan Airways performed 22,950 flights compared to 22,387 flights in 2016.

---

