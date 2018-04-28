Trend:

The leader of Armenian opposition Nikol Pashinyan demanded the government to resign, as well as appoint an extraordinary parliamentary election in the country, RIA Novosti reports.

He also put forward an ultimatum, stating his intention to boycott early parliamentary elections, if the candidate does not take the post of prime minister "from the people".

Pashinyan also said that if the opposition comes to power, Armenia will maintain good relations with Russia, remain a member of the CSTO and will be "faithful to international commitments," including on the EU and the EEU.