A number of contracts and agreements were signed between Uzbekistan and Mongolia, at the initiative of the Uzbek Embassy, Uzbek media reported on April 19.

Issues of cooperation were discussed during the meeting of the newly appointed Uzbek Ambassador in Mongolia Bakhtiyor Saidov with the government of Mongolia. A meeting was held with participation of representatives of major Mongolian companies. During the talks, representatives of companies were invited to Uzbekistan.

As a result, in less than a month, a delegation of a large company Nomin Holding from Mongolia, arrived in Uzbekistan.

During the visit, the delegation visited many industrial enterprises in various regions of the country. At one of the meetings with the head of Uzavtosanoat Umid Salimov, conditions were discussed and agreements on the supply of Uzbek cars to Mongolia were signed.

At the meeting with the representatives of "Uzbekkozikavkatholding" Dilshod Mullabayev presented to Mongolian partners biologically pure organic products of Uzbekistan.

As a result, contracts were signed between Uzagroeskport and Nomin Holding for $10 million for the export of dried fruits, fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan to Mongolia.

The delegation was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of Mongolia in Uzbekistan.

