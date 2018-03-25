By Trend

Voting in the elections of the Mejlis (parliament) began at 07:00 in Turkmenistan, it will last until 19:00.

For 125 seats in the parliament of Turkmenistan, 284 candidates nominated by parties and groups of citizens. There are three parties in Turkmenistan - the Democratic Party, the Agrarian Party and the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Over 3.2 million voters were registered in the country. Voting will take place at 2.6 thousand polling stations, 39 of which are open at diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan abroad.

