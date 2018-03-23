By Trend

The Georgian and Belarus foreign ministers signed bilateral visa free deal late on Thursday during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Georgia, agenda.ge reported.

The former travel agreement, which also provided for visa free travel and dates back to 2014, included Belarus as one of 24 countries with which Georgia introduced visa-free travel.

The separate deal made yesterday aims at further enhancing bilateral ties and enabling nations to settle visa issues faster and more effectively.

The new agreement was signed at the presidential residency in the heart of Tbilisi, shortly after the meeting of Lukashenko and President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

The Georgian and Belarusian foreign ministers separately discussed political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz