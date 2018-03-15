By Trend

The visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to the U.S. scheduled for March 19 this year has been postponed, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message March 15.

The visit was postponed because of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to fire Rex Tillerson from the post of the U.S. secretary of state. CIA Director Mike Pompeo replaced him in position.

During the visit, Cavusoglu was supposed to hold talks with Tillerson as part of their meeting in Washington on March 19.

The sides planned to discuss bilateral relations, the situation in Syria, and the Operation Olive Branch.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

