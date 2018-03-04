By Trend

Iran's economy minister Masoud Karbasian has arrived in Moscow for participation in the Iran-Russia joint Economic and Trade Cooperation meeting, the state-run IRINN TV reported March 4.

The 14th meeting of the commission is scheduled to be held on March 5-6 in Russia's capital, where several cooperation documents will be signed between the two parties.

Karbasian, who is the co-chairman of the commission, will hold talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on the sidelines of the event to discuss cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, transportation, customs, health and agriculture.

The 14 committees of the joint commission will also finalize 14 memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the fields of electricity, nuclear energy, transportation, industry, trade, customs, banking transactions and the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as culture, health, education, media, sports and youth.

The Iranian minister also is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Russian officials including prime minister, ministers of energy and economic development, the Russian president's special representative for Caspian Sea affairs and the minister for North Caucasus affairs.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Iranian and Russian businessmen and private sector entrepreneurs is scheduled to be held at the Russian Chamber of Commerce.

During the last Iranian fiscal year, ended March 20, 2017, Iran exported goods worth $400 million to Russia, while the value of imports exceeded $1.5 billion.

In the preceding fiscal year (2015-2016), Iran's exports to Russia amounted to $173 million as compared to imports totalling $517 million.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz