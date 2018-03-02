By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has received Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari, Nebit-Gaz, online newspaper of the country’s Oil and Gas Complex, reported March 2.

Iran attaches great importance to the strengthening of traditionally friendly relations with dynamically developing Turkmenistan, which has a huge economic potential.

President Berdimuhamedov stressed the potential for the expansion of the productive partnership, based on the experience of long-term cooperation in various sectors.

The sides confirmed their intention to promote further intensification of business contacts, increase bilateral trade turnover volume and stimulate investment activity.

Among the priority areas of cooperation are energy and transport. One of the most striking examples is the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran transnational railway, put into operation several years ago and designed to facilitate the optimization of traffic flows throughout Eurasia.

Iran is the third most important foreign trade partner of Turkmenistan. The two countries focus on the issues of intensifying joint activity in the transport and transit sector, road construction, as well as power engineering and gas sector.

