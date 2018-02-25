By Trend

The industry sector products had the largest share among Iran’s non-oil exports during the current fiscal year, started March 20, 2017.

The country exported $13.881 billion worth of industrial products during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, equal to 37.4 percent of country’s overall non-oil exports including gas condensates, according to the data, released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

The value of the industrial exports witnessed a rise by 17 percent, year-on-year.

The Islamic Republic exported 33.282 million tons of industrial products, indicating a rise by 18 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year.

The mining sector registered highest growth among the sub-sectors of Iran’s non-oil economy in the current fiscal year in terms of value of exports.

Iran exported $1.369 billion worth of mineral products during the 10-month period, registering a 28 percent increase year-on-year.

However, the volume of the exports (22.899 million tons) was 4 percent less compared to the 10-month period of the preceding year.

The petrochemical products ranked second among Iran’s non-oil exports in the period. During the 10-month period, Iran’s petrochemical exports decreased by 8 percent to $12.6 billion.

Meanwhile the volume of petrochemical exports registered a fall by 13 percent to 30.839 million tons in the same span of time.

Iran exported 14.477 million tons of gas condensate, worth $5.679 billion, which, compared to the same period last year, indicates a 8 percent decrease in volume and value.

Agricultural products stood at the next place with a share of 8.6 percent from total non-oil exports’ value.

The value of Iran’s agricultural exports accounted to $3.181 billion or 5 percent less, year on year.

The volume of the exported agricultural products was 3.38 million tons, 13 percent less in comparison to the 10-month period of the preceding year.

The Islamic Republic also exported $377 million worth of hand-made carpets and handicrafts in the 10-month period, 18 percent more year-on-year.

Hand-made carpets and handicrafts, minerals and industrial products were the only products among Iranian exported goods that witnessed value growth compared to the preceding year.

In the 10-month period, Iran’s total non-oil exports, which include gas condensate as well, stood at $37.087 billion, which indicates a 1.7 percent rise.