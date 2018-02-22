By Trend

Kazakhstan’s government plans to allocate 100 billion tenge annually to provide centralized water supply in rural areas of the country, said Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Construction and Housing Affairs of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Shahanov at a meeting of the Kazakh government.

He stressed that the state budget provides 67.9 billion tenge for implementation of 193 projects in 2018, which is 17.6 percent more compared to 2017, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The country aims to increase the access of rural settlements to centralized water supply systems to 59 percent, as well as to increase the same indicator in cities to 94 percent.

"As part of the instructions of the president, we plan to increase financing for rural water supply to 100 billion tenge per year. This will increase the pace of development of the sector and provide more people with drinking water," Shahanov said.

In 2017, the government of Kazakhstan allocated 55.8 billion tenge from the budget for implementation of 164 projects.

The implementation of water supply projects in 2017 allowed to provide more than 184,000 people with clean water. Currently, 93.8 percent of urban residents and 57.4 percent of rural residents in the country have access to the centralized water supply.

($1 = 319 tenge on Feb. 22)

