By Trend

Presidents of Turkey and Russia Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin will meet in early April, Bekir Bozdag, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister said Feb.19.

According to him, the exact date of the meeting is still unknown. "It is expected that the summit in Turkey-Iran-Russia format will be held after the meeting", Bozdag said.

---

