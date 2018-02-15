By Trend

NATO doesn't object to Turkey's Olive Branch military operation in Syrian Afrin, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Janikli said on Feb 15. according to Turkish media.

"NATO General Secretary has always been one of the most supportive towards our struggle against external threats, for what I thank him. There is no negative attitude towards the Olive Branch operation from his side. NATO member countries generally show understanding towards our actions in Afrin. NATO doesn't demand us to finish the operation," Janikli said.

He noted, that NATO only calls Turkey not to use force inadequate to the threats.

Janikli is currently in Brussels where he participated in Meetings of NATO Ministers of Defence and met with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced that about 8,000—10,000 PYD/YPG terrorists are supposed to be hiding in Afrin, Syria.

Turkey began drawing its military to the Syrian border from the late June, 2017. The forces were being concentrated in Turkish Kilis province bordering Syrian territory controlled by YPG/PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

---

