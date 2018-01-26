By Trend

US President Donald Trump told TASS on Friday that he expects to have dialogue with Russia.

Answering a TASS reporter’s question on whether he is going to build dialogue with Russia, Trump said: “We hope so.”

The US president will address the World Economic Forum at 2 pm and later attend a session to explain his “America First” approach.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Moscow was ready to normalize ties with Washington, but “the domestic political situation in the United States has not calmed down.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz