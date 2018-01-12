By Trend

As of Jan. 1, 2018, over 229,600 small business entities were operating in Uzbekistan, which is 9.1 percent more than in the same period last year, the country’s State Statistics Committee said.

At the end of 2017, more than 38,100 newly created small business entities were operating in Uzbekistan, which is 22 percent more than in 2016.

In the structure of operating small business entities, small enterprises account for 8.2 percent (18,900 units), and micro-firms account for 91.8 percent.

As of Jan. 1, 2018, there were 12,184 family enterprises that passed state registration as a legal entity in Uzbekistan, and 11,679 of them or 95.9 percent were operating. This shows that the growth rate of registered and operating family enterprises amounted to 39.9 percent, compared to the previous year.

In the total number of family enterprises operating in the areas of economic activity, the major share (38.6 percent) accounts for 4,512 family enterprises operating in the industry sphere.

This is while 20.2 percent or 2,354 family enterprises are operating in the sphere of accommodation and food services, 15.4 percent or 1,803 family enterprises are operating in the trade sphere, 12 percent or 1,401 enterprises - in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 1.3 percent or 149 enterprises - in information and communication, 1.2 percent or 143 enterprises - in construction, 1.1 percent or 133 enterprises - in transportation and storage sphere.

In the total number of newly established family enterprises in 2017 operating in the areas of economic activity, the major share, or 1,640 family enterprises are operating in the industry sphere, 884 enterprises are operating in the sphere of accommodation and food services, 560 enterprises are operating in the trade sphere, 467 enterprises - in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, while 413 enterprises - in other types of economic activity.

---

