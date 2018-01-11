By Trend

A ceremony to donate 25 buses of the Isuzu brand and 3 modern New Holland tractors produced in Uzbekistan to the Afghan side was held in Hayrat on Jan.10, UzA reported.

The equipment and buses were donated to Afghanistan on behalf of the president of Uzbekistan.

The buses are expected to facilitate the delivery of Afghan children to schools. Three buses were transferred to the Hairat administration at the ceremony.

It was also noted that an educational training center has been set up for the citizens of Afghanistan in the Surkhandarya region, where about 100 students will study.

The Afghan side expressed gratitude for Uzbekistan's readiness to increase the amount of electricity supplied to the country and to build a new power transmission line "Surkhan-Puli-Khumri", which will provide Kabul and the northern provinces with electricity.

In addition, Uzbekistan has reduced the price of electricity supplied to Afghanistan.

