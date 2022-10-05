Azerbaijani oil prices increase

5 October 2022 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $3.38 on October 4 compared to the previous price, amounting to $96.72 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 4 amounted to $94.9 per barrel, up by $3.34 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.03 per barrel on October 4, growing by $3.25 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $3.64 compared to the previous price and made up $93.73 per barrel.

