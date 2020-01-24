By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan has increased the volume of gas products exports to Georgia

The Azerbaijani State Oil Company’s (SOCAR) gas exports to Georgia increased by 11.3 percent year-on-year in 2019 to reach 1 billion 229.7 million cubic meters.

“In 2018, SOCAR exported 1 billion 105 million cubic meters to Georgia. In 2019, deliveries amounted to 1 billion 229.7 million cubic meters, which is 11.3 percent higher than the previous year,” the Energy Ministry told local media.

In 2019, Georgia also imported 1 billion 176.4 million cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field, which indicates a 6.6 increase compared to 2018.

Thus, Georgia in 2019 received 2 billion 406.1 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is the main supplier of gas to Georgia. Today, Georgia receives natural gas from Azerbaijan through two sources. Georgia supplies the population and thermal power plants with gas purchased from SOCAR. In addition, Georgia receives a transit share for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to the world market.

SOCAR supplies gas through the Gazimahammad-Gazakh pipeline. In addition, Azerbaijani gas is supplied to Georgia from the Shah-Deniz field via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.

SOCAR’s subsidiaries are engaged in expansion and modernization of the country’s gas distribution systems, development of filling stations under SOCAR’s brand and have an oil terminal in Georgia’s Kulevi Black Sea Port, which supplies Azerbaijani oil and oil products to the world markets.

SOCAR was the first in Georgia to install stations for charging electric cars. Currently, such charging points are available in six regions of the country.

Currently, 113 gas stations operate under the SOCAR brand in Georgia. The company's share in the retail market is about 16 percent. In 2018, the company sold more than 147 million liters of products at gas stations. SOCAR plans to sell over 160 million liters of oil products at the company's gas stations in Georgia in 2019.

The revenues of SOCAR from operations in Georgia amounted to 1.1 billion manats (5.2 percent down) in 2018.

