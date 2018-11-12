By Trend

Black Sea oil terminal of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR in Georgia's Kulevi port has transshipped 24.2 million tons of crude oil and oil products from the beginning of operations on May 16, 2008 until today, SOCAR told Trend.

The State Oil Company said it is expected that the volume of transshipment from the terminal will be increased by up to 500,000 tons per year starting from 2019, that’s to say, the volume of transshipment may increase by 500,000 tons of less from next year.

"Further expansion of the terminal’s capacity will depend on the volume of transported products," said SOCAR.

The terminal is used for shipment of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel fuel, gas oil, methanol, aviation fuel, propylene, liquid pyrolysis resin, naphtha, isopropyl alcohol, diesel fuel with ultra-low sulfur content, industrial oil, and condensate.

The terminal in the Kulevi port was put into operation in May 2008, and the transshipment of oil products was launched in June. The total capacity of the terminal is 10 million tons of liquid bulk oil cargo per year, including three million tons of oil, three million tons of diesel fuel, and four million tons of fuel oil. The total capacity of the tank farm of the terminal is 402,000 cubic meters.

